SemGroup to sell interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline for $300M

SemGroup (SEMG -2.7% ) agrees to sell its 50% interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline to BlackRock’s Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Fund in partnership with Navigator Energy Services for $300M.

The 215-mile Glass Mountain pipeline delivers crude oil from the Mississippi Lime and Granite Wash plays to Cushing, Okla., and construction on a 44-mile pipeline extension of the pipeline is expected to be complete by year-end 2017 and operational by Q1 2018.