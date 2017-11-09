Adaptimmune's NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy shows encouraging effect in synovial sarcoma pilot study

Updated results from a pilot study assessing Adaptimmune Therapeutics' (ADAP -0.6% ) NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells in patients with synovial sarcoma showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the annual CTOS meeting in Hawaii.

Confirmed responses: Cohort 1: 50% (n=6/12); Cohort 2: 33% (n=3/10); Cohort 3: 20% (n=1/5); Cohort 4: 36% (n=4/11).

The therapy continues to be generally well-tolerated. Peak and long-term expansion of the cells appears to correlate with clinical effect.

Licensee GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.6% ) will be responsible for conducting the pivotal registration trial.

Adaptimmune’s SPEAR T-cell therapies are novel cancer immunotherapies that use enhanced affinity T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target and destroy cancer cells by strengthening a patient’s natural T-cell response. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that play a central role in a person’s immune response to disease.