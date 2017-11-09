NQ Mobile +12.3% after new payment in divestments

NQ Mobile (NYSE:NQ) is up 12.3% after saying it's received another 800M yuan (about $120.5M) as part of an ongoing divestment of FL Mobile and Beijing Showself Technology.

Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC supplied the funds, which now brings its total payment so far to 950M yuan.

Tongfang said in May that it would need more time to pay the rest of the purchase price; some 150M yuan was due as earnest money in March, with the rest of 3.32B yuan (about $500M) to come by the end of May. It says it's still committed to completing the entire transaction.

Overall, it involves Tongfang acquiring 63% equity interests in FL Mobile Jiutian Technology (all of NQ Mobile's equity in the business) for 2.52B yuan, and 65% equity interests in Beijing Showself for 800M yuan.