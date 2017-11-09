Vale says New Caledonia nickel project attracting bidders

Vale (VALE -2.1% ) said yesterday that it has received bids to invest in its New Caledonia nickel project, a sign that the boom in the commodity is in full swing.

The interest is surprising because the project is one of the highest-cost mines in an industry which has spent years losing money, says Bloomberg's David Fickling, and is a strong signal that the prospect of fresh demand from electric vehicle batteries is leading many to bet on a recovery from nickel's three-year slump.

Vale's New Caledonia nickel mine has some of the highest costs in the global nickel industry, but the island has some of the world's biggest nickel reserves.