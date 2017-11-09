Uber CEO plans to go public in 2019

Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he wants to take the company public in 2019, according to comments made during the New York Times’ Dealbook conference.

Shortly after he took over for resigned CEO Travis Kalanick, Khosrowshahi said he hoped to go public within 18 to 36 months.

Khosrowshai says Uber currently “has all the disadvantages of being a public company, with the spotlight on us, with none of the advantages” and assures the path towards IPO won’t interfere with the potential SoftBank investment.

The CEO sounded optimistic about the SoftBank investment closing despite recent reports that Kalanick was pushing back against restrictions against his power as a board member.

