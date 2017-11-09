Windstream -3.9% after revenues fall just short

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is off 3.9% after posting its Q3 earnings, where revenues narrowly missed despite seeing strong growth in strategic enterprise sales and improved broadband subscriber trends.

Operating income fell to $43M from a year-ago $129M, and net loss came to $102M vs. last year's $66M.

Adjusted OIBDAR fell 5% to $490M.

Revenue by segment: ILEC Consumer and Small Business, $381.1M (down 4%); Wholesale, $172.5M (up 11%); Enterprise, $567M (up 12%); CLEC Consumer and Small Business, $229.5M (up 89%).

As part of a restructuring, the Enterprise, CLEC consumer/small business and Wholesale segments into a Cloud & Connectivity Unit, while ILEC consumer/small business will live on as a separate unit.

It reaffirmed guidance for 2017, including OIBDAR of $2.02B-$2.04B and capex of $790M-$840M.

