Ubiquiti Networks -6.4% as guidance rains on Q1 beat

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) is facing a rough morning, now -6.4% , following fiscal Q1 earnings that beat expectations but featured revenue guidance to the downside for the current quarter.

It's guiding to fiscal Q2 revenues of $240M-$250M -- light of expectations for $259.4M -- and GAAP EPS of $0.85-$0.92.

Q1's revenues got a boost from an evolution toward AC technology products (in the company's Enterprise Tech segment) along with higher sales prices on average.

Net income rose to $74.9M from a year-ago $65.5M.

Revenue breakout: Service Provider Technology, $119.9M (down 0.6%); Enterprise Technology, $126M (up 49.8%).

Cash and equivalents were $631.8M as of Sept. 30, up from last quarter's $604.2M; $597M is held in accounts outside the United States. Net cash is $333.9M.

