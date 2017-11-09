Energy Transfer eyes JV partner for Mariner East II pipeline project

Energy Transfer Partners (ETE, ETP) says it may bring on a joint venture partner for its Mariner East II NGL pipeline project, which is delayed until Q2 2018 due to construction and regulatory hurdles.

"We are open-minded," CEO Kelcy Warren said in yesterday's earnings conference call. "If a partner was bringing liquids, bringing value to the project, we would consider that."

Several market players consider the ME II situation as an "open secret" and have expressed disappointment with the company for not making an official announcement months ago about the latest delay, Platts reports.

The project is expected to be an important conduit for growing supplies of natural gas liquids from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, adding 275K bbl/day of capacity to move propane and butane, but Pennsylvania regulators' suspension of construction of a valve station on part of the line due to the release of drilling mud and sediment into streams has proven a setback.

