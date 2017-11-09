EU still stuck over license for Monsanto Roundup herbicide

The European Union remains deadlocked on the European Commission's proposal for a five-year extension to the license allowing the use of the glyphosate weedkiller, a key ingredient in Monsanto's (MON) top-selling Roundup.

Fourteen countries voted in favor, nine against and five abstained, not enough for a majority under EU voting rules, and the EC says it will resubmit its proposal in the next two weeks, before the current authorization expires on Dec. 15.

A large long-term study published today of agricultural workers in the U.S. found no firm link between exposure to glyphosate and cancer; an earlier study by the European Chemical Agency also found no link.

EU sales of glyphosate-based products total €1B/year; MON has a ~40% share of the global market.