Dish Network +4.5% despite hurricane-hit Q3

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 4.5% and recouping a couple of days of losses after its Q3 earnings showed subscriber declines it expects will be mitigated after hurricane recovery.

The company pulled about 145,000 subscribers from its count, including all in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, after "extraordinary damage" from Hurricane Maria. It closed Q3 with 13.203M pay TV subs, vs. a year-ago 13.643M.

But decreasing churn helped mitigate the subscriber losses: Pay TV churn fell to 1.57% from 2.11% a year ago.

Pay TV ARPU was $87.23, vs. last year's $89.44.

In the 50 states, net pay TV subs grew by 16,000. It activated about 638,000 gross subs.

Revenue missed narrowly, about $20M off expectations for $3.6B.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $1.851B at quarter's end.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

10-Q filing

Press Release