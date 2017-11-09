Brooks Automation -17.5% despite Q4 beats, upside guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) reports Q4 results with EPS and revenue beats. Q1 guidance has revenue from $182M to $188M (consensus: $178.07M) and EPS from $0.27 to $0.32 (consensus: $0.29).

Key metrics: Life Sciences revenue, $44M (+39% Y/Y); Semiconductor revenue, $138M (+10%); cash flow from operations, $35M; adjusted gross margin 41.3% (+130 bps); operating expenses, $49M (+10%); cash and equivalents, $104M.

Brooks Automation shares are down 17.54% .

