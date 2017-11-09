Cadence Bancorporation Priced Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) priced secondary offering of 9.5M shares (11.4% of common stock) of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $22.00/share for a total offering size of $209M.

On completion of the offering, Cadence Bancorp, LLC will own approximately 78.3% of Cadence Bancorporation’s outstanding Class A common stock.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,425,000 shares of Class A common stock from Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 13, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

