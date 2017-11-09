Obamacare first-day signups more than double last year's

The Washington Post reported that more than 200K Americans signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act on November 1, the first day of open enrollment, more than double the rate last year. The results, higher than many predicted, appear to assuage concerns of lower demand due to the GOP's repeal-and-replace efforts.

The figures capture only a part of ACA enrollment since some states run their own programs and do not use HealthCare.gov.

Peter Lee, Executive Director of Covered California, the state's official marketplace for ACA plans, cautions that early signees tend to be people with the most pressing need for coverage. The critical question is how many healthy young people will sign up in the coming weeks. The enrollment period is 45 days, half as long as previously.

Lee said ~5,900 Californians purchased coverage on November 1, up 25% from a year ago.

