Stocks sink as Senate reportedly will delay corporate tax cut

Stocks sink to session lows following fresh reports that Senate Republicans would propose a plan to delay cutting corporate taxes to 20% from 35% until 2019; Dow -1% (more than 230 points), S&P -1% , Nasdaq -1.2% .

A one-year delay would cut the cost of the tax cut bill by more than $100B but it could also stall investment decisions by companies as they wait for the corporate rate to fall.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has said the Trump Administration’s “strong preference” would be for the tax cut to start next year, but the White House is not expected to block the bill over the change.

