Ericsson -4.5% after new notes from Citi, Natixis

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is down 4.5% today amid some new analyst caution.

Citigroup has downgraded shares to Neutral from its previous Buy rating.

Meanwhile, Natixis (which is Neutral) says that the company's expectations for gross margin (targeting 37-39%) look optimistic. Ericsson seems to modeling that target on Nokia, but Nokia took years to reach that focused an operating model.

Ericsson will need to see a turnaround in IT & Cloud/Digital Services, not directly comparable to Nokia businesses, which makes hitting similar margins less likely. Ericsson should be able to hit revenue targets, the firm says.