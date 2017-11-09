EQT, Rice Energy shareholders approve merger deal

EQT Corp. (EQT +0.9% ) and Rice Energy (RICE +0.7% ) say their shareholders have approved the merger of the two companies, finalizing a combination of two of the Marcellus Shale producers to create the largest natural gas producer in the U.S.

EQT stockholders approved the merger with a preliminary tally of 84%, while Rice holders registered 74% approval; final tallies will be announced later, and the deal is expected to close on Monday.

EQT reiterates its plan to form a board committee to evaluate options for addressing the sum-of-the-parts discount, with a decision expected by the end of Q1 2018.