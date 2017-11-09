Barron's: GE a 'battleground stock' ahead of investor meeting

General Electric (GE -1% ) has turned into a battleground stock ahead of next week’s investor day meeting, and "investors are buying loads of bullish call options as they debate how much GE is worth if management breaks up the company," says Steven Sears at Barron's.

The valuation debate has caused buying of November and December $22 calls, suggesting that those investors expect the stock to rally ~10% after investor day, although Sears has recommended buying GE's November $18 puts that expire four days after the meeting.

The call buying, some of which is a hedge against bearish positions, suggests GE’s management team will be under pressure to act, Sears writes; adding that GE options are priced as if the annual dividend will be cut from $0.96 to ~$0.50.

Separately, GE signed $3.5B in aviation and engine deals with Chinese partners during Pres. Trump's visit to Beijing - an engine and repair deal for GEnx-1B engines from Juneyao Airlines worth $1.4B at list prices, a $1.1B order for 80 Leap-1B engines to power 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft from ICBC Leasing, and a $1B framework deal with China Datang to supply it with gas turbines and other components for Chinese domestic projects.