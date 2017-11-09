AT&T chief Stephenson: CNN sale not a factor in DOJ/Time Warner talks

More back-and-forth in the increasingly contentious story around Justice Dept. consideration of AT&T's (T +1.9% ) $85B offer to buy Time Warner (TWX -0.3% ), as AT&T chief Randall Stephenson takes the stage at the DealBook conference.

"I have never been told that the price of getting the deal done was selling CNN," Stephenson says in the early going. "And I have never offered to sell CNN."

He called Monday's meeting with DOJ "productive," but pressed on the two stories that don't add up, Stephenson says "It's a fair question ... I get these things from the press, 'a source in the DOJ says ...'. I'll tell you what I've said."

"Selling CNN makes no sense" in the business they're trying to build, he adds. But asked about selling DirecTV, he says "what goes on that room is highly privileged ... what happens inside that room needs to stay inside that room."

Just before Stephenson went on, CNBC published a story where a DOJ source says the department didn't try to force a CNN sale, but presented several options to satisfy antitrust conditions. The accusation that the government's trying to force a sale of the news network is "shocking," the source says. AT&T is "trying to make this a political issue. It's not."

Updated 1:35 p.m.: "We are prepared to litigate this now," Stephenson says, noting he'd ask for an expedited hearing if necessary. AT&T and Time Warner can walk away if the deal's not closed by April 22.

Updated 1:50 p.m.: "There was an inquisition at AT&T last night about how this information got out," Stephenson says about all the leaks that have created confusion around the deal negotiations.

