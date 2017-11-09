Piper Jaffray announces a 20% increase in quarterly dividends & a new annual special dividend

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new dividend policy intended to return from 30% - 50% of its non-GAAP net income to shareholders each year, beginning with fiscal year 2017.

After taking into account the regular quarterly dividends made during the year, the Board of Directors intends to declare an annual special dividend payable in the Q1 of each year to return from 30% to 50% of its non-GAAP net income from the previous fiscal year.

The Board of Directors also intends to increase its regular quarterly dividend by 20% from $0.3125/share to $0.375/share beginning in the Q118.