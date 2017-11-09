Study fails to find cancer link to Monsanto weedkiller

Findings from the Agricultural Health Study, a large long-term real-world study tracking the health of farm workers in Iowa and North Carolina, failed to identify a cancer link to Monsanto' s (MON -0.2% ) RoundUp herbicide. The company is the midst of U.S. lawsuits claiming exposure to the product's main ingredient, glyphosate, gave the plaintiffs cancer.

The results, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, found no association between glyphosate exposure and any solid tumors or blood cancers, although there was "some evidence" of increased risk of acute myeloid leukemia among the highest exposed group, though not statistically significant.

Countries in the European Union are trying to reach consensus on whether to allow the herbicide to be relicensed there. Opinions vary. The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer reviewed glyphosate in several years ago and concluded that it was "probably carcinogenic" to people but the European Food Safety Authority concluded that it was safe to use.

