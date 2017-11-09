TransCanada says Keystone XL has adequate commercial support

TransCanada (TRP +0.3% ) says it has received adequate support from shippers on its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, but the parties still must work out specific terms.

TRP’s ‎liquids pipelines head Paul Miller said during today's earnings conference call that the company has obtained the desired volume commitment of ~500K bbl/day.

“We do have various conditions attached, [and] I believe the conditions are manageable,” Miller said, without disclosing the terms from shippers.

TRP has said it will decide by December whether to proceed with Keystone XL after gauging shipper demand, and is awaiting a decision from Nebraska, which contains part of the pipeline's path, by the end of this month.

Shares are up slightly after reporting slightly better than expected Q3 earnings but a 10% Y/Y drop in revenues.