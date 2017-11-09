Chips down ahead of Nvidia's earnings; what to look for in the report

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index drops 2.27% as chip stocks fall ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA -3% ) earnings report and following this morning’s news that Intel (INTC -1.3% ) hired a key AMD (AMD -5% ) chip architect.

What to watch in Nvidia’s earnings: Analysts expect Q3 revenue of $2.36B and $0.94 EPS.

Investors should watch for gaming and data center performance numbers and any signs that the cryptocurrency mining boom is ending, which could start to put pressure on Nvidia.

Previously: Intel hires AMD's chief architect of Radeon (Nov. 9)