Siemens says 'painful cuts' coming as power unit profit falls 40%

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -3.9% ) sinks after reporting a worse than expected 10% decline in quarterly industrial profit that could signal a difficult year ahead as it restructures its turbine and wind power businesses.

Q3 industrial profit totaled €2.2B ($2.6B), below the €2.49B analyst consensus estimate, with profit at the company's power and gas division plunging 40% to €303M amid an environment of overcapacity and falling prices.

CEO Joe Kaeser says Siemens is set to announce "painful cuts" at the company’s power and gas business, including at the Dresser-Rand oil services arm and the process industries and drives division.

Siemens sets a nearly identical forecast for FY 2018 as it had for 2017, projecting an industrial business profit margin of 11%-12% and basic EPS of €7.20-€7.70.

The coming financial year will be a “mixed picture,” ranging from strong markets in the short-cycle businesses to “unfavorable dynamics” for energy generation, the company says.