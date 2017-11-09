Pan Am Silver -6% after Q3 results, but B. Riley FBR sees buying opportunity

Today's sharp drop in Pan American Silver (PAAS -6% ) following the miner's Q3 earnings report likely is the result of technical factors and not company fundamentals, according to analysts at B. Riley FBR who upgrade shares to Buy from Neutral with a $21 price target based on a strong Q3 cost performance.

Riley says Q3 results showcase PAAS's cost-effective assets, as management cut its cost guidance for the second time this year; Q3 cash costs were $3.12/oz. of silver, down 36% Y/Y and far better than the firm's expectation of $5.31/oz.

PAAS released positive project updates as well as further deleveraging, Riley notes, adding that PAAS has underperformed silver prices, further underscoring the buying opportunity.