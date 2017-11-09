Logitech offers Harmony Link owners free Hub after backlash, share drop

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) will offer owners of the soon to brick Harmony Link devices a free Harmony Hub with no questions asked.

“I made a mistake. It was an honest mistake. Mea culpa. We’re going to do right by our customers, and do the right thing,” Logitech Harmony head Rory Dooley tells Wired.

Logitech previously offered the free Hub upgrade only to those with current Link warranties. Those with an expired warranty were offered 35% off on the $100 device.

Dooley clarifies why Logitech decided to let the Link fail due to the expired security certificate: the Hub simply has nearly 40x as many users, and it isn’t worth the work to maintain the Link.

Logitech shares are down 2.1% .

