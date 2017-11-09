Senate presents tax bill outline; stocks 'sold the news' earlier

The Senate Republicans tax plan is out, featuring seven individual tax brackets, the repeal of deductions for state and local taxes, a doubling of the death tax exemption and an increased child tax credit.

For business, as reported earlier, the corporate tax reduction to 20% from 35% would be delayed until 2019, although corporations would be able to deduct all capital investments in 2018.

The Senate bill also maintains the EV tax credit (TSLA, KNDI), the deduction for medical expenses (XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, CURE) and the $1M cap on the home mortgage interest deduction (XHB, ITB).

Stocks sold off following the initial reports on the bill and have since clawed back roughly half their earlier losses.

