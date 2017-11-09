Report: ESPN set to lay off another 100 after holiday

ESPN (DIS +1.7% ) is set to lay off more than 100 staffers just after Thanksgiving, Sports Illustrated reports -- the latest in a number of significant layoffs at the sports network.

The cuts will be broad but will include front-facing talent and will hit the SportsCenter franchise hard (including its on-air talent), the report says.

ESPN had cut around 100 journalists and on-air personalities in April. One reason these moves are coming in late November and early December is to get the employees an additional year in the stock vesting program, the report says.

ESPN parent Disney reports earnings after the closing bell today.