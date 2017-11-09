Bristow surges ~45% after Q3 results, upward guidance

Bristow Group (BRS +45.3% ) rallies to its highest level in six months after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss and improved revenues, and raising FY 2018 EBITDA guidance.

BRS raises its forecast for FY 2018 EBITDA to $55M-$85M from earlier guidance of $15M-$50M, citing its better than expected H1 performance but retains a cautious outlook for the rest of the fiscal year "due to the short-term nature and unpredictability of the work driving the improved performance" in Q3.

BRS says it reached an agreement with an unnamed company and a letter of understanding with another to recover $130M during FY 2018 related to ongoing aircraft issues and to defer $190M of aircraft capital spending into 2020 and beyond.