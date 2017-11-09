Telus +1.4% as Q3 misses, but dividend gets boost

Telus (NYSE:TU) is up 1.4% in NYSE trading after its Q3 earnings fell short of expectations, but it boosted expectations for economic growth in key provinces where it operates.

The company also boosted its dividend for the second time this year, by 2.5%.

EPS of C$0.66 was short of an expected C$0.68, and revenues of C$3.366B were up nearly 4% but fell just shy of an expected C$3.375B.

EBITDA grew 4.4% to C$1.232B, but missed consensus for C$1.248B.

Wireless saw 124,000 net adds (115,000 postpaid), up 32% Y/Y. Looking at wireless, Internet and Telus TV, net adds rose 41% to 152,000.

For its economic growth assumptions, the company expects Canada to grow at around 3% (vs. an earlier 2.2%), and for ILEC provinces in Western Canada: It sees growth in British Columbia of 3.2% (vs. an earlier 2.3%) and 3.5% in Alberta (vs. 2.4%).

Press Release