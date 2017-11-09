EPA OKs release of bioengineered mosquitoes in 20 U.S. states

On November 3, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the release of bioengineered mosquitoes in 20 states and the District of Columbia beginning next summer as a tactic to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Dengue.

The Asian Tiger mosquitoes, bred by Lexington, KY-based startup MosquitoMate, contain the bacterium Wolbachia pipientis which interferes with reproduction by preventing paternal chromosomes from fully forming.

Much of the mosquito-infested Southeast is excluded since MosquitoMate has not performed field trials there.

Intrexon's (XON +1.2% ) Oxitec is pursuing a similar track with its Friendly Aedes mosquito (OX513A) which are genetically engineered to inherit a gene that causes death before reaching reproductive age.

Verily Life Sciences recently launched a field study in Fresno, CA on its sterile mosquitoes, also Aedes aegypti.