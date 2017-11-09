Baker Hughes, Sonatrach to form JV for Algeria oil plant

Baker Hughes (BHGE -0.3% ) and Algerian state energy company Sonatrach agree to set up a joint venture and build an oil equipment plant in the country at a cost of $45M.

Sonatrach will hold a 51% stake and BHGE the remaining 49% in the project which will be based in Azrew in western Algeria.

BHGE says the new company will provide manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance for various types of oilfield equipment, establishing a major base to fulfill Algeria’s increased domestic upstream requirements with the potential for future exports.