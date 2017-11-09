U.S. sets final duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

The U.S. Commerce Department sets final anti-subsidy duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia, pushing soyoil futures to a two-month high even though the decision has been expected.

The duties for Argentine biodiesel are set in a range of 71.45%-72.28%, higher than preliminary rates of 50.29%-64.17%, while final rates for palm oil biodiesel from Indonesia were set at 34.45%-64.73%, below a range of 41.06%-68.28% set in August.

U.S. biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia in 2016 totaled $1.2B and $268M, respectively, according to DoC figures.

