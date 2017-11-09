Disney -2.9% as studio, broadcast networks sink Q4 revenues

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is slipping in after-hours trade, -2.9% , after wrapping up its fiscal year with a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q4 report.

Revenues missed by a half-billion dollars, as a seasonal drop at the studio combined with a persistent decline at the company's media networks to disappoint expectations.

Revenues fell 3% in media networks, and profits 12%. While ESPN's usually the culprit, cable networks revenues were steady at $3.95B, and broadcasting fell 11% to $1.51B. Operating income fell 15% on the broadcast wing.

Revenue by segment: Media networks, $5.47B (down 3%); Parks and Resorts, $4.67B (up 6%); Studio Entertainment, $1.43B (down 21%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $1.22B (down 6%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.48B (down 12%); Parks and Resorts, $746M (up 7%); Studio Entertainment, $218M (down 43%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $373M (down 12%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release