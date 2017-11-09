Alnylam closing in on FDA OK to resume studies of hemophilia candidate fitusiran; shares up 4% after hours

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that it has reached agreement with the FDA on safety measures and a risk mitigation strategy that will enable the resumption of clinical trials assessing fitusiran in patients with hemophilia A and B. It says the agency will now consider removing the clinical hold that was instituted after a hemophilia A patient died from a blood clot.

Fitusiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting antithrombin (AT), a naturally occurring protein that interferes with certain enzymes involved in blood clotting. Lowering AT promotes the generation of an enzyme called thrombin which plays an essential role in clotting.

Shares are up 4% after hours.

