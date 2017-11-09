Hertz +11% as Q3 earnings beat estimates on better U.S. pricing

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) +11.4% after-hours as Q3 earnings comfortably beat analyst estimates, as higher revenues and better pricing offset canceled reservations in parts of the U.S. hit by hurricanes.

HTZ says U.S. total revenue per day rose 2% in Q3, driven by strategic pricing actions supported by new revenue management tools and favorable customer and fleet mixes.

Transaction days fell by 4% Y/Y due to a tighter core rental fleet, canceled reservations in hurricane-affected areas and a difficult comparison vs. a strong Q3 a year ago, where unusually high customer airbag recall activity led to strong demand for replacement rentals.

HTZ says that while it is "encouraged by the progress made in [Q3], it recognizes that it still has operational work to do through 2018 that includes elevated investment spending."