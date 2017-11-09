FORM Holdings -2.5% after Q3 misses revenues

FORM Holdings (FH -1.6% ) is another 2.5% lower after hours following a revenue miss in its Q3 results.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $4M; adjusted EBITDA came to -$0.6M, beating an expected -$1.2M.

"Since closing the XpresSpa acquisition, we have been focused on growing our footprint, refining our operations and optimizing the cost structure within the Wellness segment, which resulted in our second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA in that segment," says CEO Andrew Perlman.

Revenues by segment: Wellness, $12.7M (up 6.7%); Technology, $4.9M (up 172%).

Cash balance was $10.1M at quarter's end, vs. long-term debt of $6.5M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

