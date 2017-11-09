Talend reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance, CFO departure, and acquisition

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) reports Q3 EPS and revenue beats with mixed guidance. Q4 guidance has revenue from $41M to $42M (consensus: $40.78M) and EPS from -$0.32 to -$0.28 (consensus: -$0.22).

FY17 guidance raised: revenue, $148.1M to $149.1M (consensus: $146.99M); EPS, -$0.81 to -$0.78 (consensus: -$0.79).

Key metrics: Quarterly subscription revenue, $32.9M (+44% Y/Y); Non-IFRS operating margin, -19%.

Staff change: CFO Thomas Tuchscherer announces plans to step down but will remain until the company finds his replacement.

Earnings press release

Acquisition: Talend announces the acquisition of cloud and big data solutions company Restlet. Terms not disclosed.

Previously: Talend beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)