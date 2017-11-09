The Trade Desk -12.3% despite easy beat in Q3

The Trade Desk (TTD -3.8% ) has tumbled in postmarket trade, -12.3% , with investors presumably selling the news after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom lines.

Income from operations rose to $18.4M as a 50% gain in revenues to $79.4M outstripped growth in operating expenses.

"We again saw strength across all channels in our business, including mobile, audio and connected TV, that contributed to strong revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO/founder Jeff Green.

EBITDA rose 47% to $24.4M, beating an expected $22M. EBITDA margin was flat at 31% on a non-GAAP basis. Net income rose to $15.3M from $9.4M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $101M (vs. $101.6M consensus) and EBITDA of $34M (short of consensus for $37M). For the full year, it's boosting expectations to revenues of $306M (vs. $304.6M consensus) and EBITDA to about $90M (vs. $90.5M expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

