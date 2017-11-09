Shell starts main construction on new Pennsylvania petrochemicals complex

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has started the main construction phase of its new petrochemicals complex in Potter Township in Pennsylvania.

Commercial production is expected to start early in the next decade, with anticipated output of 1.6M metric tons/year of polyethylene through the processing of low-cost ethane procured from shale gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica basins.

The ethane cracker, which is designed to have capacity of 3.3B lbs./year of ethylene, will be the largest part of the petrochemicals complex with more than 200 major components and 95 miles of pipe.