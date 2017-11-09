Nvidia reports Q3 beats, upside guidance, and strength in Datacenter

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an upside guidance. The company showed a 25% growth on the year in Gaming and 109% Datacenter growth, which were the platforms to watch.

Q4 guidance has revenue from $2.6B to $2.7B compared to the $2.44B consensus.

Revenue by reportable segments (Y/Y): GPU Business $2.2B (+31%); Tegra Processor Business, $419M (+26%).

Revenue by market platform (Y/Y): Gaming, $1.56B (+25%); Professional Visualization, $239M (+15%); Datacenter, $501M (+109%); Automotive, $144M (+13%); OEM and IP, $191M (+3%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 59.7%; operating expenses, $570M (+19%); cash and equivalents, $6.32B; accounts receivable, $1.17B; DSO, 40 days; inventory, $857M; DSO, 73 days; cash from operating activities, $1.16V; FCF, $1.09B.

Nvidia shares are up 0.75% aftermarket.

