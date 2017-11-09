Disney call: New streaming details, still more 'Star Wars'

ESPN's upcoming streaming service will be called ESPN Plus, says Disney (DIS +1.5% ) CEO Bob Iger on a conference call covering the company's fiscal Q4 earnings.

It will launch in the spring with a fully redesigned app, and offer scores and highlights along with (authenticated) streaming of channels for cable subscribers, and the ability for all to subscribe to live events (though likely ones that don't already find room on the cable nets). Pricing is still undetermined.

As for the general Disney-content direct-to-consumer offering, it's coming in the latter part of 2019, Iger says, and will include content from Disney's four major brands (Disney, Pixar, Star Wars/Lucasfilm and Marvel).

It will have 4-5 exclusive feature films per year as well, he says, as well as original series: Already in development is a Star Wars live-action series, as well as other series based on its Monsters film and High School Musical series.

Iger also said he was pleased to announce having signed Rian Johnson, director of upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, to develop what sounds like yet another trilogy of Star Wars-canon films, presumably after the current wave of films and stand-alones wanes in 2020.