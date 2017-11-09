Discussion of Equifax hack to wait unit tomorrow's earnings call

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.53 was up 6% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.4% up 150 basis points.

USIS unit revenue down 3% Y/Y to $307.7M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 49.2% down from 50.6%.

International revenue up 12% to $239.8M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2% up from 28.4%.

Workforce Solutions revenue up 9% to $186.4M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.6% vs. 47%.

Global Consumer Solutions revenue flat at $100.9M.

The PR continues little discussion of the cyberattack, but the conference call is tomorrow at 8:30 ET.

