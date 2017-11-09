Tax overhaul concerns hit stocks as investors take profits

Stocks closed lower but pulled back from sharp midday losses sparked by initial reports outlining the proposed tax bill from Senate Republicans, which looks to include enough differences from the House plan to cause worries that the final result could be no plan at all.

Equally likely is that the news provided a convenient excuse for investors to take some profits after all three major stock market indexes finished yesterday at fresh all-time highs.

The S&P's tech sector (-0.9%) weighed on the broader market, with chipmakers pacing the retreat and sending the PHLX Semiconductor Index 2% lower, with names such as Broadcom and Advanced Micro losing a respective 2.5% and 5%.

The consumer discretionary group (+0.2%) was one of few outperformers, with the SPDR Retail ETF rising 1.6%, led by Macy's 11% surge following better than expected Q3 earnings.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mixed, with shorter-dated issues showing relative strength but the benchmark 10-year note finishing flat, with its yield unchanged at 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil futures added 0.6% to $57.14/bbl.