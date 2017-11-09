EA acquiring Respawn Entertainment for up to $455M

Electronic Arts (EA -2% ) has a deal to acquire Respawn Entertainment, the studio that created the Titanfall franchise.

The two are longtime publishing partners, and EA takes full control of a studio with several high-profile projects in the works, including a new entry in Titanfall, a new game set in the Star Wars universe and a VR gaming experience.

EA will pay $151M in cash and up to $164M in long-term equity via restricted stock, along with some variable cash consideration (limited to another $140M) tied to performance milestones through the end of 2022.

The deal's expected to close around the end of the year. EA expects it's neutral to net income for fiscal 2018 and 2019.