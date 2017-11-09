McDermott wins 'major' Middle East contract award

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says it won a major contract award from a Middle East customer for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

The customer appears to be Saudi Aramco, which said earlier today that it had awarded a contract to MDR, among others, for work in the Safaniya oil field.

MDR, which defines a major contract as one in the range of $750M-$1.5B, expects work on the contract to begin immediately and will be reflected in its Q4 backlog.