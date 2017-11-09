Quantum down 12.2% after Q2 misses, downside guidance

Quantum (NYSE:QTM) reports Q2 results that miss EPS and revenue estimates. Q3 guidance has revenue from $120M to $125M (consensus: $144.49M) with EPS from $0.16 to $0.22 (consensus: $0.24).

Q4 guidance has revenue from $130M to $135M with EPS from $0.20 to $0.26.

Staffing change: Board member Adalio T. Sanchez becomes interim CEO to replace the departing Jon Gacek. The board has retained a firm to help search for a permanent CEO.

Press release

Quantum shares are down 12.24% aftermarket.

Previously: Quantum misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Nov. 9)