Nordstrom beats despite hurricane setbacks, updates guidance

Nordstrom (JWN +4.5% ) beat profit expectations in its Q3 earnings even accounting for hurricane effects.

Shares are 1.1% lower in after-hours trade.

Hurricanes affecting stores in Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas had an effect on EPS of $0.04 and about $20M in lost sales impact (the company beat consensus by $40M).

Net sales were up 2%; comparable sales decreased 0.9% Y/Y.

Net earnings were $114M (up from a net loss of $10M) and EBIT was $208M (5.9% of net sales).

Retail gross profit was 34.7% of net sales, down 12 basis points due to higher occupancy expenses

For the full year, it's narrowed expectations slightly and now sees retail EBIT of $755M-$785M (down from previous $790M-$840M) and credit EBIT of $165M (up from previous $145M), along with EPS of $2.85-$2.95 (narrowed from previous $2.85-$3.00, and slightly below consensus for $2.99).

Press Release