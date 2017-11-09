Tesla is to EVs what Apple was to cell phones, Nomura analyst raves

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be on the brink of following in Apple's footsteps as a creator of one of the all-time most successful products - and huge returns for investors - Nomura analyst Romit Shah says in reiterating his Buy rating and $500 stock price target.

Shah says the passion of TSLA's backers is similar to the type of loyalty Apple has inspired in its customers, and TSLA's branding may be even more impressive given that most of the company's fans have never actually owned a Tesla product.

“Similarly, we believe there is a secular shift today from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, and we think Tesla has the best product,” Shah writes.

Shah says his test drive of a Model 3 sedan reinforced his opinion that TSLA's addressable market opportunity is "perhaps much larger" than the BMW 3-series, Mercedes C class and Audi A4.