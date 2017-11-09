Roku acquisition points toward smart-speaker entry

Roku (ROKU +54.9% ) acquired Danish audio start-up Dynastrom, adding evidence to the supposition that the streaming-device maker has its eyes on entering the smart-speaker market currently dominated by Amazon.com.

The deal went down for $3.5M in September, with Dynastrom's co-founders getting 108,332 additional Roku shares as part of the transaction (Roku priced its IPO in late September at $14/share; it's now at $29.19).

Dynastrom works on a "software solution for multi-room audio experiences working flawlessly over standard Wi-Fi," it says, and Roku had previously begun adding employees specializing in far-field voice control.

