Starz the bright spot in Lions Gate earnings

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) saw revenues grow by nearly 50% in fiscal Q2 results as the Starz acquisition more than made up for declines in its film studio and TV production wings.

But revenues ($940.8M overall) were short of an expected $954.8M even as profits came in well ahead of consensus.

Adjusted net income was $62.6M, well over an expected $7.9M. Operating income was $30M and adjusted OIBDA $108.6M (beating consensus for $73.5M).

"Starz continued to report strong overall subscriber gains, with its direct to consumer offering leading the way," says CEO Jon Feltheimer. "Our ability to leverage our strengths, mitigate risk and focus on segments where we can continue to win puts us on a strong, profitable growth path."

Revenues by segment: Motion Pictures, $385.7M (down 16.9%); Television Production, $168.7M (down 3.7%); Media Networks, $393.4M (vs. year-ago $0.4M).

Free cash flow came to $347M.

After hours: LGF.A +0.2% ; LGF.B +0.7% .

